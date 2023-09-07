I wouldn’t trade music for marriage – Wendy Shay

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Ghanaian songstress Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly known by her stage name Wendy Shay, has said that she would never exchange her music career for marriage.



She explained that music is her topmost priority and under no circumstance would she trade it for anything else not even marriage which many consider essential for females.



The Ghanaian songstress made the remarks in response to growing concerns of female artists who are unable to remain in the music industry for long due to marital issues.



Speaking in a Twitter podcast hosted by JoyEntetainment on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Wendy Shay disclosed that she has no plans for marriage at this moment in her career as she remains focused on music.



“For now, I’m not even thinking about marriage because music is my destiny, that is what makes me relevant in this life. So I don’t think that I would trade something like that for marriage,” she said.



The Ghanaian songstress further noted that the would-be-husband must be someone who understands her and will be in line with her destiny regardless of the situation they find themselves in.



“You [the would-be-husband] should be in alignment with my destiny. If it's just you loving and taking care of me, I don’t think that is enough for me to give you attention,” Wendy Shay added.



