I wouldn’t reveal the identity of my daughter's father for him to be disrespected – Mzbel

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mzbel, after sharing pictures of her baby bump and announcing on social media about she having a safe delivery, the singer has stated why she would not expose the identity of her daughter’s father.



According to her, her daughter’s husband means a lot to her thus, she wouldn’t reveal his identity for people to start calling him names and digging up into his past.



In an interview with Emmanuel on OBI TV which was shared by thosecalledcelebss on Instagram, the singer shared the view that every social media platform is full of negative vibes and if one wishes to keep something that is valuable, then social media should be the last place to let all and sundry know about that valuable item.



She went ahead to explain how the platform has caused a number of damages to people which included broken marriages, broken friendships, and others.



“I can’t reveal his identity. Because of what I have seen on social media, I will never post anything that’s very dear to me on such a platform. Someone got married and announced it on social media and a few days later, it was revealed that her husband is a carpenter, make-up artiste, macho man, and other things, and eventually, the couple divorced.



“If you have something you cherish, you are happy about it, and wish to keep it forever, then please social media should be the last place to make people know about it but for my daughter’s father, I wouldn’t post him for an ordinary person to disrespect and associate him with false information”, she said.



Check out the video below:





