I wouldn’t mind staying in Ghana for the food – Caramel Plug

Entertainment of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Social media’s favourite comedienne, ranter and entrepreneur, Ukonu Ogechi, popularly known as Caramel Plug, has asserted that if she had to extend her stay in Ghana, she would gladly do so because of the food.



“OMG, it’s so good! The food here is so good. If I was to stay in Ghana for one more day, I’ll probably stay for the food,” Caramel expressed.



This came up while in an interview with Brown Berry on YFM’s Ryse n Shyne, after she mentioned that ‘egg’ is one of the things that come to mind when she hears of Ghana.



According to her, the four major things that come to mind when she hears of Ghana are hospitality, respect, Jollof and the egg. Explaining how Ghana has any association to eggs, she jovially said, “It’s because everything I’ve eaten so far has egg inside. There’s egg in everything”.



The ‘hair bonnet’ comedienne expressed her immense love and appreciation for her Ghanaian supporters and the country as a whole.