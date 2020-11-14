Entertainment of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

I wouldn’t have released an album if not for the Covid pandemic – Davido

The OBO boss, Davido

The OBO boss, Davido, has officially released his much anticipated “A Better Time” album and fans cannot get enough of the 17-track goodness.



The singer, during a phone interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe, confessed that had it not been for the hit of the Coronavirus pandemic, he would not have released an album.



According to him, he was already on tour and had a lot more to do, however, all these had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, hence he had to improvise with an album to keep his fans from musical starvation.



“Honestly, I don’t think I would’ve dropped an album if Corona had not hit because I was even on tour in the US before it all started. However, I think this was the most focused I was ever in recording”, he said.



The 17-track album since it’s release this midnight [November 13] has had all of social media buzzing and it is still trending at number 4 on Twitter as at now.

