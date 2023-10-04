I wouldn’t be a sad person if I grew up with my parents - Fameye

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Ghanaian Highlife musician Fameye has shared a heartfelt message on his Snapchat, expressing his loneliness and the sadness he faces.



In the post, he stated that if he had the chance to grow up with his parents, he wouldn't be experiencing the sadness he currently feels.



Fameye also called on God to protect him for the sake of future generations, highlighting the emotional toll of being alone.



“I strongly feel if I had the opportunity to grow up with my late parents I wouldn't be the sad person I am!! God protect me for the tomorrow of children!!! It doesn't feel good been Alone,” he posted.



The message from Fameye provides a glimpse into the personal struggles and emotions that public figures, like musicians, often grapple with behind the scenes.



Many artistes have opened up about their struggles in the industry, with some including B4bonah, Mzvee, Kidi and Kuami Eugene taking breaks to focus on their mental health.



It serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and the need for support, compassion, and understanding within the entertainment industry and society as a whole.



