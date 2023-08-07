You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 08 07Article 1819646

Entertainment of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘I would’ve had a PhD in womanizing by now' – Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah recounts 'wild' past

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah is a popular Ghanaian broadcaster play videoOkatakyie Afrifa Mensah is a popular Ghanaian broadcaster

Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, has disclosed that right from his teenage days, he was actively involved with women.

Okatakyie established that he started ‘womanizing’ at age 13, adding that a lot of women found him attractive and made sexual advances at him even at an early stage.

He made these statements during an interview with Delay, where he also established that he would have had a doctorate degree in ‘womanizing’ if there was any achievement of that sort.

“I started womanizing a long time ago. Growing up, I was really handsome so the ladies loved me. At age 13, I had two or three girlfriends in Kumasi Suame. So, I did not start today, if they were giving out degrees for womanizing, I’m sure I would have had a Ph.D. in womanizing,” he told Delay.

The Angel FM host, however, claimed that he has left such habits in the past, as he is currently happily married.

“Now I am over such stuff. I’m married now,” he stated.

He also did not confirm or deny claims that he has been touted as a notorious womanizer in Dome, a suburb of Accra.

Watch the video below:





EB/FNOQ

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment