‘I would’ve had a PhD in womanizing by now' – Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah recounts 'wild' past

Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, has disclosed that right from his teenage days, he was actively involved with women.



Okatakyie established that he started ‘womanizing’ at age 13, adding that a lot of women found him attractive and made sexual advances at him even at an early stage.



He made these statements during an interview with Delay, where he also established that he would have had a doctorate degree in ‘womanizing’ if there was any achievement of that sort.



“I started womanizing a long time ago. Growing up, I was really handsome so the ladies loved me. At age 13, I had two or three girlfriends in Kumasi Suame. So, I did not start today, if they were giving out degrees for womanizing, I’m sure I would have had a Ph.D. in womanizing,” he told Delay.



The Angel FM host, however, claimed that he has left such habits in the past, as he is currently happily married.



“Now I am over such stuff. I’m married now,” he stated.



He also did not confirm or deny claims that he has been touted as a notorious womanizer in Dome, a suburb of Accra.



