I would never do that to a woman I’ve been with – Zionfelix faults Joyce Blessing’s husband

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joyce Blessing’s management react to leaked video



Dave Joy calls out wife over leaked video



Zionfelix criticizes Dave Joy



Entertainment blogger, Zion Felix, has expressed disappointment in the husband of gospel star, Joyce Blessing for denouncing a statement put out by her management team.



According to Zionfelix, it does not speak well of Dave Joy to come and deny being the person being adressed in video in which his wife is seen begging a man not to end their relationship in a seemingly drunken mood.



“He has come out to explain himself. But that is the part I do not understand. Dave Joy really? So if they claim it is you and it is not you what happens? Did you have to come out and talk? She is your wife and coming out to say this is exposing her, it is telling us that she is a liar. It is telling us that she was doing things behind you when you guys were together. It is painting your wife black,” he lamented.



A seeming intoxicated Joyce Blessing in a viral video was captured begging a certain Kwame not to end their relationship.



In defense of the artiste, her management put out a statement suggesting that the video was sent by Joyce Blessing to her husband and not a man she was having extramarital affair with.



Following the release of the statement, Dave Joy, the husband of the gospel artiste came out to denounce the statement.



In setting the records straight, Dave Joy clarified that he identifies as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and not a Kwame.



According to him, he remains legally married to the gospel star despite their ongoing divorce process.



He noted that the video in question was sent by Joyce to her lover whiles they were still married.



