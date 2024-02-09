I would love my wife more if she confessed to me after cheating - Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur Okyeame Kwame has shared that he would not be hurt or angry if his wife cheated on him, but rather love her more for being honest.



Okyeame Kwame made this revelation in a live radio discussion with Bola Ray on Starr FM on February 8, he said that he believed that one cannot be cheated on if he is confident in himself and has no insecurities.



"If a person is enlightened and has fallen in love with himself to know that he doesn't need the validation and love of someone else. You can't cheat on that person," he said.



Okyeame Kwame added that if his wife ever cheated on him and confessed to him, he would forgive her and love her more because it would mean that he was married to an honest human being.



"If my wife goes to cheat with someone and comes back and confesses to me that she had sex with someone else, I will forgive her and love her more…because I know that I am married to an honest human being," he said.



According to the musician, honesty was the most important quality in a relationship and he valued his wife's transparency more than anything else.



Quizzed if he expects his wife to equally forgive him if he cheats, Okyeame Kwame said that he did not know what his wife would do if he cheated on her, but he hoped that she would forgive him as well.



"I don't know what she would do, but I think that she will forgive me," he said.





ID/BB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.