I would like to get married and have kids - Adina Thembi

Entertainment of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghana’s sensational singer and songwriter, Adina Thembi Ndamse said she would like to get married and have kids.



According to her, marriage is very important therefore she would love to get married and have children.



“It’s happening, I mean, all I can say is eventually I would like to get married that’s all I can say and I feel like that is very important and heavy so there you go. Eventually, I would like to get married and have kids. That is all you need to know now”, she noted.



Speaking on the GTV breakfast show, the ‘too late’ hit maker stated that, she is not ready to marry now even though she would love to marry.



“I don’t want pressure, I don’t want stress. I’m doing my music and sewing my clothes. What is this? Don’t disturb my life, I beg. I’m busy, I have a show on Saturday then maybe we will see. I don’t want to, but I still love you guys though “, she noted.



She however advised the youth to do more research and build on themselves.



“I will say do a lot of research erm there is so much monetizing that you can do on your stuff. These days, even ticktock you can get money from being on ticktock. You can get money from being an influencer.



"So know how to package yourself and do a lot of research and make sure when you do music, you are doing publishing and making sure that, you know the writers are making the money. Because if the song goes really far, you can be cashing in on it. So like I said, do all the research.



"There is information on social media, on Google. Yeah, brand yourself, you never know when your next big break is gonna come “, she advised.