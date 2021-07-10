I would have still won VGMA Dancehall Artiste of the Year if Shatta, Stonebowy were part – Epixode

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Despite the popular assertion that if Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were to participate in the 22nd edition of VGMA’s, Epixode would have missed out on the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year award, the 'Wahala dey' crooner thinks otherwise.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay, Epixode stated that he has worked hard over the years and as such, he could have still beat the 'two giants' to it.



Asked whether he solicited for votes, Epixode responded in the affirmative adding that the ghetto youth voted immensely for him.



He added that his team consciously voted by devoting a portion of their funds towards the course.



