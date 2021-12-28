I would have known Dr UN's award was fraudulent - M.anifest

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I do my due diligence, M.anifest reveals



I would have detected that Dr UN was fraudulent, M.anifest says



Dr UN organises fake awards



Rapper M.aniest has stated that he would have walked out of the auditorium where Dr UN's popular 'Global Blueprint Excellence Awards’ was held at the first glance of Dr UN.



To him, there is no way in this world that he would have ended up as a nominee for the fake awards.



The rapper noted that he would have detected that the organiser, Kwame Owusu Fordjuor popularly known as Dr UN was fraudulent from a mile away.



'"Judging from what he is, I think I would have known it was fraudulent... I have worked for UNICEF and it is not because of that. I mean, I do my due diligence for everything.



"Yesterday, I received this email from somebody saying all those things because they want something from you so you have to do your due diligence. A lot of stuff is ignored a goes straight into spam," the rapper stated in an interview with Bridget Otoo on 'One On One' monitored by GhanaWeb



The 'Global Blueprint Excellence Awards’ which witnessed prominent personalities being presented fake awards they were made to believe was affiliated to the United Nations and the late Kofi Annan is described as the most controversial awards scheme in the history of the nation.



The likes of rapper Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D-Black, Nathaniel Attoh, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Natalie Fort received fake awards for the various categories in 2020.



Born Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, rapper M.anifest has stated that he would have never fallen victim as he is known to do due diligence to every information received.



"It (the awards) should have been Googlable. That should be easy... it's like when I hear a piece of information on Twitter, they say someone has died. I don't rush to believe it. This is the era where misinformation is so easy to move around. It should be Googlable. Everybody needs to do their due diligence," said M.anifest.