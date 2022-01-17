I would have been lost without Annica - Okyeame Kwame celebrate 13 years of marriage

Entertainment of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Okyeame Kwame thanks wife for her support



Annica helped me to grow my brand, Okyeame Kwame



I will love my wife even if she changes, Okyeame Kwame



Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, and his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau, are celebrating 13 years of a successful marriage.



The rapper in his special message to his better half, who doubles as his manager, said he can not imagine life without the mother of his two children, Kwame Bota and Sante.



The authors of the book 'Love Locked Down' have for years been an inspiration when it comes to successful celebrity marriages in Ghana.



Their union has stood the test of time, with the two, detailing how lovers can also achieve a long-term union despite their differences.



In a long post shared on Facebook, Okyeame Kwame revealed that his wife, Annica helped him grow his brand as a musician and also raised his children.



For this and many other reasons, Okyeame promised to forever love her.



"You have been my homie, lover, and friend. Without pretense, you push me to the very end. All I am saying is thank you for loving a difficult guy like me who is always changing. promise to you today is I will love you, no matter who or what you change into."



Read the post below:









