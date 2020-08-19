Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

I would have adopted at age 45 if i hadn’t had a child - Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown, actress

Ace actress and TV presenter, Nana Ama Mcbrown, has disclosed that she planned on adopting a baby at age 45.



She said her decision to adopt came at a time when she was devastated and hopeful of having a child of her own.



The Hisense brand ambassador made this disclosure in an interview with Giovanni Caleb sighted by Skbeatz Records, when applauded for her being able to keep her baby secret for 1 year before her pregnancy was made known to the public.



“I had gone through a lot in looking for a baby way before marriage with my husband. I nearly gave up but I gave myself up to age 45, that if I try and it doesn’t work, I’d adopt a baby”, she said, and through it all, God showed forth his mercies and blessed her with a beautiful baby girl, Maxin.



In the interview, she gave accolades to her husband and other health centres for the encouragement and support throughout her journey of giving birth.

