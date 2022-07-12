‘I would continue to listen to songs even if the singer committed a crime’- Ann Sophie Ave

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

French Ambassador says she prefers to criticize artiste than boycott their songs



‘Boycotting songs because of an artiste deprives an industry of its benefits’, says Ann Sophie Ave



Ambassador calls on music lovers to differentiate between artiste’s personal life and music



Outspoken French Ambassador to Ghana, Ann Sophie Ave has made it public that she would not boycott songs of musicians who have been found culpable of crimes and other unacceptable scandals.



According to Madame Sophie Ave, the negativity associated with an artiste would not affect her decision to boycott music from such acts because she is able to differentiate between the personality, personal activity of an artiste and their music and called on music lovers to do same.



She added that boycotting a song because of the mistake and sins of a musician is unfortunate.



She explained that music is produced by a team and that includes the beat maker, producer and others. Therefore, boycotting an artiste who has committed a crime amounts to depriving a whole industry.



“Why do we deprive a whole team that worked on that song just because the one who was carrying it was misbehaving,” the French Ambassador to Ghana made this known in an interaction with Blakk Rasta on the Taxi Driver show.



She noted that it is better to disagree with the action of the artiste and criticize them even on social media rather than boycotting their music.



She said, “If you like that song it doesn’t mean you approve of what he is doing, it means that you like the product that the whole team has joined together to do and as a matter of respect for his team who hasn’t done anything I think that those who love the song can continue.”











