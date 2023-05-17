I would be a better politician should I venture into politics – Zakia

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Former beauty queen and independent up and coming songstress, Zakia Kunge known in the entertainment circles as Zakia, says, if she should venture into politics in Ghana, she would be one who will chart the correct path for the benefit of the people she represents.



“I believe in being real in whatever you are doing. If I am going to be a politician, I want to be a proper politician. I want to look at the path and behave the path”, she said.



Zakia, who is promoting her ‘Dear God’ song said, the practice of politics in Ghana, comes with a certain level of immaturity as compared to that which is practised in developed countries like Russia where she studied political science under a government scholarship.



She said the political atmosphere in Ghana is not friendly, especially for young people.



According to her, she chose music over politics due to her wild side. She stressed that her wild side urges her to do the things she feels free to do and music is the only avenue for her to express her growth and energy.



She added that music has always been her first love and believes it will push her further than politics, looking at the kind of stereotype one’s political affiliation brings to them.



On her music, she said the honesty in her songs are her selling points.



The songstress commended singer Wiyala for her massive support especially after she left the Vodafone Icons reality show. She eulogized her for her confidence as a female artiste.



The singer who has been on the scene for a while has worked with reputable brands across the world, making her popular and credible in the international community.