I would always choose execrcise – Stephanie Benson talks about keeping in shape

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

EDITOR'S NOTE



This story has been amended to rectify a misreporting on the part of GhanaWeb, our claim that Stephanie Benson had undertaken liposuction was erroneous. The procedure she underwent recently was not liposuction.



Ghanaian-UK-based musician cum actress and entrepreneur, Stephanie Benson has emphasized the importance of engaging in natural exercise to maintain one's physique and fitness.



She explained that her concern stems from the side effects she has come to know from body enhancement surgeries that people have gone in for.



“Every surgery has a side effect. For me, I have money that I can use to do all these surgeries to enhance my body but I won’t…exercise does wonders, every morning I do exercise with my grandson on my lap, to keep my natural shape,” she said.



In an interview with Onua FM, she explained further that despite her disapproval of such body enhancing procedures, she cannot stop individuals who are prepared to proceed with the surgical operation despite the known side effects.



“If you’ve breastfed a lot of children and your breast is sagging, so you want to go and keep it in shape, go ahead and do it… because health is everything,” she added.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:



















Watch the latest edition of Business Moments below:











AM/SARA