I would’ve charged double if I knew my picture won’t be used – Mr. Beautiful

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Kumawood actor, Clement Bonney known in showbiz as Mr. Beautiful has said he would’ve charged double if he knew his picture won’t be used for promotion of the galamsey movie.



This comes after Mr. Beautiful was seen quarreling at the Silverbird Cinema during the premiere of the galamsey movie which starred Nana Ama Mcbrown, John Dumelo, among others.



Speaking on Kastle FM with Amansan Krakye, Mr. Beautiful questioned why Director Famous wants to make money from his acting skills but doesn’t want to use his picture on the poster.



He fumed, “Why do you want to use my acting skills to make money but you don’t want to promote my face then you are my enemy.



“You’ve paid me alright but if you know you won’t use my image for the promotion of the movie then we should have gotten a contract to that effect,” he said.



He added, “So that the amount I will charge for the movie I would have taken more than that because I took that amount of money since I knew that apart from the movie roles he’d also promote my face.



“I have been away for 7 years so if you won’t add me to the promo then we should have done that agreement so that I would have taken more money in addition,” he ended.