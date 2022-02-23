I would’ve been a ‘bigger’ artiste if I were a Nigerian – Camidoh

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Camidoh has revealed that he would have been far bigger as an artiste if he were a Nigerian.



Responding to whether he’d have been bigger if he were a Nigerian artiste, Camidoh said the population between the two countries makes the difference.



“Nigerian population is far bigger than the Ghanaian population so I think it’s not far-fetched for someone to say that,” he said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.



“If I were to be a Nigerian I would have been making a lot more numbers than what I’m making in Ghana which is very understandable,” he added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



The ‘Maria’ hitmaker revealed that he’s pushing more for his songs to cross boundaries to the international market in order to make the numbers like most Nigerian artistes.



He remarked “I’m just pushing more so that my songs will break boundaries to places like Nigeria and other African countries where they’ve the numbers”.