I won't be shocked if I'm told I started Boko Haram - Burna Boy reacts to club shooting

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has finally reacted to accusations that his police escorts shot two people at the Cubana Club in Victoria Island, Lagos.



Burna Boy who has been trending on social media for the past few days over the alleged shooting has been invited by the Nigerian Police Command for interrogation which he is yet to respond to according to Vanguard reports.



Reacting to the allegations, the singer on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, posted on his official Twitter page on Wednesday, saying that said he won’t be shocked if social media users say he started Boko Haram.



“Nigerian Social media can say BURNA BOY started Boko haram, e no go shock me,” the singer tweeted.



Policemen attached to the singer on Wednesday opened fire in the club following a disagreement with other civilians.



It was alleged that an argument occurred when Burna Boy made indecent advances to the spouse of a patron at the club.



Already, all five policemen have been arrested and detained on the instruction of the Inspector-General Alkali Usman.



See tweet below



