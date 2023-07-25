'I won’t water down my brand to give Nigerians a show' - Tacha blasts BBNaija organizers

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Big Brother Naija reality star, Tacha, has stated that there is no way she will "water down" her brand to entertain Nigerians on the show if the organizers do not pay her.



One can recall that Tacha was disqualified during the 'Pepper Dem' edition of the show in 2019, when she was at the semi-final stage.



Tacha went on to become one of Nigeria's biggest reality stars with a massive following and major brand endorsement deals after the show.



However, in a recent interview, Tacha said the organizers of BBNaija are not able to afford her to get back on the show for the All-Stars edition.



According to her, her brand is very big now, and she has a lot to lose by joining the show again without getting paid for it.



She said: "Just imagine the first two people that will be evicted or the first three people and it's me. What will people say? And right now, they are talking about the housemates going back in.



"It's all about business. If you're going to pay me, if you're not going to pay me, I'm not gonna water down my brand to give you guys a show. Now it's big T, like you know nobody can do it like me.



"Like on the eviction night, I wash my clothes because I know I'm not gonna go anywhere. Personalities like me, you don't meet them on an everyday.



"So if they are going to pay me ... you understand ... and there's even no question about if I'm going to win it this time around. I can go and be evicted."



