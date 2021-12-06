I won’t visit Akuapem Poloo in prison – AMG Armani explains why

Entertainment of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The High Court in Accra last week dismissed the appeal filed by Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo challenging her jail term.



What this ruling means is that Akuapem Poloo will now serve her 90 days custodial sentence imposed on her for taking a nude photo with her son.



Ghanaian rapper, AMG Armani who was seen hanging out with Akuapem Poloo not long ago in viral social media photos has spoken about her recent prison sentence.



Speaking on Kastle FM, he said “The only thing I can do is to support Akuapem Poloo in prayers but to pay her a visit in jail won’t change anything.



“I mean we just leave the law to those who know best so what I can do is to pray for God to protect her and bring her back,” he added in an interview with Amansan Krakye.



Akuapem Poloo and AMG Armani were involved in a recent social media banter after questions were asked as to whether the two were in love.



He explained, “Akuapem Poloo isn’t someone that I vibe often with on let’s say daily basis but there are no issues between us to settle”.