I won't stop wearing women’s clothing because it puts food on my table - DJ Azonto

Ghanaian musician Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, has revealed that he is making a lot of money by wearing female dresses to social gatherings.



The Fa Ne Fom hitmaker stated in a Graphic Showbiz report that he is aware of the merits and demerits of what he is doing and that there is no cause for alarm.



According to him, he is old enough to be able to distinguish between good and bad and hopes to become an ambassador for a fashion brand soon, based on his style of dressing.



“As an adult who is a husband and father of three kids, I know the merits and demerits of what I am doing, I can distinguish what is bad from good, so there is no cause for alarm,” he said.



In response to how his family is taking his crossdressing brand, he said they aren't pleased with the way he dresses, but he can't stop because it provides him with food.



He went on to reveal that on Mother’s Day, he went to his hometown to see his mother, and the only thing she would want him to do for her is stop wearing female clothing.



“On Mother’s Day, for instance, I went to my hometown to see my mother, and she said the only thing she would want me to do for her is stop wearing female clothing. She also added that even if I don’t want to stop, I should stop using handbags and wearing heels,” he added.



According to DJ Azonto, he responded by telling his mother that if she wants to enjoy life by being well catered for, then he has to keep working, and this is all part of it.



“I responded that if she wants to enjoy life by being well catered for, then I have to keep working, and this is all part of it.



“I used to wear a brassiere, but I stopped. The truth is that my entire family, including my wife, is not happy with the things I wear, but they want money, and this brings money,” DJ Azonto said.







