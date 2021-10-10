I won’t retract; I never lied about my wealth – Beverly Afaglo defends ‘I am not broke’ video

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Beverly Afaglo made it known that what she said in her viral, ‘I am not broke’, video is the gospel truth. The actress maintains her stance and her words. She is a landlady, her father was rich, and she is not broke.



As a guest on United Showbiz, Beverly Afaglo restated her position on her viral video but explained the circumstances that led to her outburst. According to the actress, such boastfulness was uncharacteristic, although she did not lie in the video. She disclosed that she had to take that drastic step because her marriage was being attacked.



“I will not retract this statement anytime, any day because I didn’t lie. So Ghanaians twisting this story saddens me. First and foremost, they didn’t even start the reason why I did this video. My marriage was on the attack. I went to a radio show, I can’t remember who, and the host asked me that nowadays I frequent London a lot. And rumours have it that I may have a boyfriend or lover there who pays for my ticket.



“I thought it was a joke. The next thing, it has been published on tabloids and everywhere. And I said, what kind of joke is this? How much is a ticket to London? They talk as if I am unemployed or I can’t afford a plane ticket. Why should a man sponsor me before I can travel? So I got angry, and I wanted to spell it out.”



Beverly laid out instances where she has had the opportunity to flaunt on social media, but she never rose to the bait. In this instance, her marriage of 18 years was on the line. And she is willing to do everything to ensure its serenity and stability.



“I have been driving since I was 23. I’ve never shown my car. I have never shown my house. I have never worn something which was given to me as an influencer for promotion. I am not that type. So for me to even spell things out like that should tell you where I was coming from. You were attacking my marriage, and I was trying to tell you that I work hard.”



Speaking on the viral video, Beverly Afaglo insisted that all she said in the video was true.



“I won’t retract that. I won’t change anything. If I said my father was rich, yes, he was rich. I never lied about that. My father has thirty children. So if I say he had properties and thirty people share them, how much would I even get? And if I say I am a landlady, I didn’t lie. Even if I own a single room and take rent from it, am I not a landlady? So I didn’t lie."