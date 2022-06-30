‘I won’t respond to Amerado’s attacks’ - Strongman

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 June 2022

‘I am ‘wicked’ in granting rap beef’, says Strongman



Strongman believes Amerado attacks him to promote his craft



Amerado accused of throwing shots at Strongman on ‘Obiaa Boa’



Ghanaian rapper, Vincent Kwaku Osei, known within the entertainment industry as Strongman has said he would not follow up on any attack on him by colleague rapper, Amerado.



In his recently released hit single, ‘Obia Boa’, Amerado is said to have subtly jabbed Strongman as the former teased that the latter has failed to establish a robust career as a rapper even though he has been mentored by Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie.



Responding to the jab in an exclusive interview with Radio One 105.7FM, Strongman explained that he has no bad blood with Amerado. He believes the rapper has employed a strategy of attacking a-list rappers in the country to promote his craft, and as such, he would not give in to the attacks by the ‘Obia Boa’ rapper.



“I have no issue with Amerado. Recently, someone threw a shade at me and he [Amerado] contacted me that he wanted to reply the person on my behalf. So I have no issues with him. However, I have observed that it is a strategy. For a while now, Amerado has been attacking top rappers in the country. Myself, Sarkodie and Flowking Stone have been attacked in his last three songs. He hopes to get a reply from us to promote himself. That lyrical beef is not beneficial to me, so I won’t give in ”, Strongman explained.



Strongman noted that this is not the first time a rapper has shaded him to promote their music business. According to him, the likes of Mohammed Awal, Tutulapatu, Don Itchy and many others have jabbed him.



He said, “See, all the time I keep getting diss songs. I have been dissed by Awal, Tutulapatu, Don Itchy and a lot of people, but I am very ‘wicked’ and ‘stingy’ in allowing rap beefs because it won’t add anything to my career.”



Check out the interview







