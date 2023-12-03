I won’t pursue copyright claims for writing ‘No Dulling’ – Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Musician, Kuami Eugene, has disclosed that he decided not to fight for royalties from Keche because they are his seniors.



Eugene expressed that although he is hurt because he wasn't given the needed credit, he will not push any further.



Kuami Eugene who was speaking to Berla Mundi on TV3 said per their gestures, it's easy to tell that his input wasn't acknowledged.



He added that it is about time Ghanaian musicians give credit where it is due.



“I wrote the hook, they said a lot, especially the tall one. His gestures made it look like I didn’t help. The gestures made it look like they did it themselves…This same no dulling I don’t have royalties from it.



"I respect you because you said this thing before me and you’re aware it’s making money and you want me to approach you and say I have not got any money from it…They started talking so I said they should keep it,” he established.