I won’t marry again if I’m not married by end of 2021 – E.L declares

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular record producer, rapper and sound engineer, E.L has jokingly said that if he doesn’t marry by the end of this year, 2021 then it might not happen any time soon.



Elorm Adablah who is 38 years old and better known by his stage name E.L has said that rumours circulating that he would be getting married this December should come to pass.



“Ego ring mmom, e for ring because if e no ring by the end of December this year then e mean say e no go ring again bro,” he told the host.



Responding to issues about marriage, E.L revealed to Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM that he needs massive prayers to help him settle down with his wife-to-be.



“This year be my last bus if this bus goes di3 then I go dey here plus my seatbelt so pray to give me make my wedding bells ring,” he said on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



The 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) ‘Artiste of the Year’ revealed last year that he was about to get married in a private wedding ceremony.



Meanwhile, all is set for E.L’s massive concert on December 18, 2021, at the Coco Vanilla in Accra as part of the promotion of his new album dubbed ‘BAR6’.