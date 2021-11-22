I won’t marry again if I’m not married by end of 2021 – E.L

Entertainment of Monday, 22 November 2021

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Elorm Adablah, popularly known as ‘E.L’, has disclosed his intentions to get married by the end of 2021.



E.L explained that if this particular year passes by without him getting married, then it will be totally ruled out from his plans.



According to the 38-year-old rapper and sound engineer, he needs fervent prayers to make this happen.



“Ego ring mmom, e for ring because if e no ring by the end of December this year then e mean say e no go ring again bro. This year be my last bus if this bus go di3 then I go dey here plus my seatbelt so pray give me make my wedding bells ring,” E.L stated in an interview with Kastle FM.



One can recall that sometime in 2018, during an interview with 3fm’s Giovanni Caleb, E.L. confirmed that he is in an amorous relationship with Miss Universe Ghana 2018, Akpene Diata Hoggar.



This was after the two love birds were spotted countless times cruising in town.