I won’t kiss, go naked in a movie – Angela Bamford

Entertainment of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Television Presenter now venturing into acting, Angela Bamford, has said she would never kiss anybody nor go naked in movies.



Angela who is new to acting stated on the Ayekoo Ayekoo mid-morning show on Accra100.5FM that she has her boundaries.



Speaking to show host Nana Romeo on the movie roles she would take or reject on Thursday, 3 February 2022, she said “I’ll not kiss anyone, I’ll not go naked in movies.”



Narrating her experience, she stated that “in my first movie, I had to kiss two different guys, i.e. James Gardiner’s character and Anthony woode's, character, I played a cheating wife in the movie, not that it was a bad experience but I’m just uncomfortable with that.”



Asked if the kiss was real, she said “yes”.



According to her, kissing today in a movie is not as fake as people assume.



Angela despite playing a role in a movie does not call herself an actress.



“I don’t call myself an actress. I always say that I feel weird when I’m attributed that title, I still don’t see myself as an actress…this is my second movie, the first was with Abdul Salam Mumuni and this is with YN Production so I still don’t call myself an actress, I’m not an actress yet, I’m testing the waters and sinking my feet ever so slowly,” she indicated.



She further indicated that she has never seen her movies because she is critical of herself.



Angela Bamford has been starred in a latest Yvonne Nelson production called ‘The Men We Love’ which premieres at the silver bird cinemas on Valentine’s Day.



