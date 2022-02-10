I won't have survived without you - TiC flaunts wife

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Hiplife musician TiC, formerly Tic Tac, is celebrating his wife for the years of dedication and assistance towards his wellbeing.



The singer has disclosed that his wife was with him through his darkest moment, adding that he might not have survived life challenges without this brave woman.



TiC on Thursday, February 10 took to his Instagram page to confess his love to his wife, Awura Abena Serwaa Ampaafe on the occasion of her birthday.



The family man who from time to time, shares photos of his wife and children has described his better half as the bravest woman on earth, adding that he is blessed to have her.



In a romantic message to his soul mate, he wrote: "I have survived so many days and nights I thought I couldn’t because of you, I can say that you are the most bravest and beautiful woman I have ever met. Happy birthday to you my soul mate @serwaa470, May Jehovah God keep watching over you throughout the days of your life."



Fans of the celebrated Hiplife singer have also joined in the celebration with their good wishes to the first lady of TiC.



