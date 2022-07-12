I won’t go back to work with Bandex, I have moved on - Cee

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Gospel artiste, Cynthia Appiah Kubi, known in the showbiz circles as Cee, has disclosed that she would not work with her former label if they offered to work with her.



In a chat on SVYV Africa, Cee mentioned that working as an independent artiste is tough, but she will decline an offer from Bandex if it comes.



According to Cee, times have changed, and she has evolved as an artiste too.



“I won’t go back to (Bandex), not for now. Things change as we grow. I was young at the time, but now I am mature.



"I believe God used Bandex to do his work and gave me the chance to do other things. He will provide me with another person to continue in his works,” the Mentor 2 contestant said.



Speaking on challenges she faces as an independent gospel act, Cee mentioned that promoting music in Ghana is difficult for those living abroad.



“If you work alone, it is difficult. Music entails money and requires a lot of resources. If you don’t have that support, it is tough to push it. You may do your best but having a team makes it easy.



I send monies to Ghana, but I can’t do follow-ups because I don’t live there. I released ‘abuoden’ last year, but I couldn’t promote it well because I don’t have a team in Ghana,” Cee added.



Meanwhile, the ‘Awurade Asem’ hitmaker mentioned that she does not support ‘payola’ but pays because DJs demand it.