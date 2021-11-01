You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 01Article 1392637

Entertainment of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘I won’t gain weight, I’m not Mr Ghana’ - Shatta Wale to persons criticizing his rapid weight loss

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale's weight loss sparks concerns on social media

Shatta Wale content with his current looks

Shatta Wale losses weight after spending five days in remand

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has asked all individuals criticizing his weight loss to desist from doing so, as he has no intentions of adding more weight.

According to Shatta, he is pleased with how he currently looks and he intends to maintain such until further notice.

One can recall that after the Shatta Movement boss was granted bail from prison, photos of himself looking pale and extra skinny surfaced on social media.

These pictures sparked various concerns among worried fans on social media.

But reacting to these concerns, Shatta said;

“Pls am not MR Ghana so people should stop saying I should gain weight. I love the way I am because I want to be like that for now. You deh der and talk about my life anyhow you go go Ankaful.”

Meanwhile, popular radio presenter, Blakk Rasta has accused Shatta Wale of being a drug addict and a junkie after chancing upon some of his pictures online.

Some individuals also seconded Blakk Rasta's comments adding that Shatta indeed looked sick and grumpy when pictures of him at the police station surfaced online.



Read the post below

