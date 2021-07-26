I won't feature people who don’t make sensible songs – King Ayisoba

Entertainment of Monday, 26 July 2021
Source: 3news.com
According to King Ayisoba, before a local artist would qualify for a feature, they must satisfy one mandatory requirement. Can you guess what it is?
King Ayisoba disclosed to Giovani Caleb during his interview on Showbiz 360 that most of the songs he collaborated with local artists couldn’t feature on the international market.
He said, “I have featured Samini, Sydney’s ‘Fa Me Sika Ma Me’, Kontihene and Kwabena Kwabena. But those songs did not cross the borders of Ghana.
"My song, ‘I Want To See My Father’, is the one that crossed into the international market. So a hiplife artiste who doesn’t make sensible songs but playful ones, I won’t agree to work with them.”