I won’t divorce my husband because he cheated – Piesie Esther

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Celebrated Gospel musician, Piesie Esther known in real life as Mrs. Esther Asiedu has disclosed she will never divorce her husband if she finds out he cheated and as a result, has a child out of wedlock.



According to her, instead of divorcing her husband she will rather adopt the child into her home and take care of him or her just like her own children.



Piesie Esther made this known on Kingdom FM in an interview when asked what will be her reactions if she finds out that her husband has a child with another woman.



Speaking to Fiifi Pratt she replied s “What else can I do? It has already happened so I will adopt the child and take care of him or her. I’ll not divorce my husband.”



She further noted that, although her decision is to adopt the child, the situation would not be easy and could be a very challenging one.



“It won’t be easy. Such a situation will give you a shock; it will really give you a big shock”, she said adding that, ‘When you trust that your husband will not do such a thing and I get to realize something of that sort has happened I will be shocked," she stressed.