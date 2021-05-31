I won’t descend into the gutters with ‘envious’ Amanda Jissih – The Don

Entertainment of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Radio personality Prince Tsegah known popularly as The Don has subtly told Amandah Jissih that he will not descend into the gutters with her.



Amanda Jissih in a revealing interview on Accra-based Neat FM revealed why she left the multimedia Group’s Hitz FM after some years of being with the brand.



She indicated that Prince Tsegah was one of the reasons why she had to leave indicating that he sabotaged her career because he had always wanted to be the main host of the “You Say Weytin” radio show.



“It’s not tiredness. The drama was just too much for me at every radio station so wanted a bit of break to relax and bounce back. Radio is my life, though I love TV, the exposure there is too much so I enjoy radio more. I left Hitz FM because things were going the way I never wanted, I don’t want to open up into it that much because I still have a very good relationship with almost everybody except Prince Tsegah that I summon him to God. He hated me so much which I don’t know why but I leave him to God. I always say that when it comes to somebody’s job you’re doing, if the job isn’t yours, you can never owe it.



“Those days, I used to go to Choice FM very well, from Sunshine to Choice those days – that was when I developed a love for radio so I had a lot of people around me who were mentoring me. So Tsegah saw me grow from that little girl to the fact that she has become a big, super lady now – the little girl grown to become a show host which he was a co-host too. He tried to sabotage me; he wished he was the one controlling the console and things. He was always uncomfortable; he wanted to be the main host.”



She added, “After I dropped my resignation letter, I sent him a text and WhatsApp that I leave him to God and that, he would be exposed one day. There were many occasions he went to complain about me to boss Kwasi Twum and things. He did all he could to make me leave the Hitz FM house. There were times he called some Hitz FM fans to complain about me, they recorded him and sent to me, after all this drama from him when I finally left, he told one worker to beg me to come back – it wasn’t only that, there was a lot of things.



“I had to leave; it was just too much for me. After all, what he did to me that made me leave, he is still co-hosting on someone’s show. The 1 pm to 3 pm slot is still available without you as the host. I’m saying it for a fact, he pushing for Mark to get the deputy Ministerial role is not out of any goodwill. He’s doing it for his selfish gains. He wants to be the programs manager for Hitz FM so he intends for Mark to leave so he can take that role. It’s not like he has any good intention for Mark, NO, he wants to take up his role. He’s such a bitter guy.”



But in a subtle reaction which has since been deleted, The Don as he is affectionately called indicated that he will not descend into the gutter with Amanda Jissih and that she is envious of her because she does not have what he has.