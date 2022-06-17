I won’t decline a church invite to perform – Kwesi Arthur

Entertainment of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian hiplife and drill act, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, better known as Kwesi Arthur, has revealed that he will not decline any invitation to perform his gospel songs in church.



The rapper who seem to be very unconcerned about the societal stereotypes in an interview on Y 102.5 FM during ‘Wake n Bake’ with AJ Mensah said his songs spoke about the reality of life and what the people were experiencing and for that matter he will accept any invitation from a church to perform.



“If they invite me to come to perform, why not. With most of my songs, I preach and I talk about the reality now and what is happening around us. We don’t hide things and we speak about certain happenings that affect us, so if the church wants us to come to perform and show love, I will do that,” he said.



When asked why he featured his younger brother DayOnTheTrack on his debut album, he mentioned that his brother knew his story and could also tell their story, so it was prudent he featured him on his debut album. He also complimented the abilities of his brother describing him as a great artiste.



“Day on the track is a great artiste and I feel like he knows me more than most people and he knows the story as well so it is only right for me to put him on so he expresses his side of the story as well,” he added.



DayOnTheTrack featured on two songs on the album, Animal and Mind Over Body respectively and also worked as a vocalist on Toxic, Baajo, and Celebrate songs all on the ‘Son Of Jacob’ album.