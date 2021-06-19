I won't close my pub, gov't broke the rules - Pub owner reveals

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Entrepreneur, Comfort Mamle has revealed that she feels disappointed in President Nana Akufo-Addo for flouting his protocols at Sir John’s funeral.



According to her, she observed the protocols by indefinitely closing her pub. Comfort stated that she does not believe the coronavirus exists after news broke of a large gathering at late Sir John’s funeral.



“I want to start my pub business because I some believe the virus exists anymore. If it did, Nana Addo would not have attended a funeral with no COVID-19 protocols observed."



Miss Comfort further expressed her displeasure adding that the President did not regard the people.



“I've decided to open my business again because the President did not give us respect as a people,” she added.



Miss Comfort won Atinka Tv’s Di Asa competition for Tema/ Michelle Camp area.



