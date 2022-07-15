I won't apologize; Wontumi has also defamed Mahama - A Plus responds to suit

Entertainment of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wontumi drags A Plus, Afia Schwarzenegger, four others before Tema High Court



A Plus calls out Wontumi



Afia Schwar restates allegation of sexual relations with Wontumi



Entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus, has responded to a law suit filed against him and five others for contempt by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Benard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.



The outspoken pundit in an Instagram post barely twelve hours after the suit threatened to take on the politician whom he tagged as a defamer.



A Plus on July 15 shared a video of Chairman Wontumi making some damning allegations against the former president, John Dramani Mahama. The latter tagged Mr Mahama as a "drunkard and a thief" who mismanaged state funds causing the nation to seek an IMF bailout under his administration.



The post by A Plus added that the NPP Chairman was only taking him on as a means to win favour in the sight of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but warned him to prepare for the danger ahead, he wrote: "I love to fight with politicians."



According to the entertainment pundit, he will not apologize to Wontumi for his comments made on United Showbiz on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Meaning the station has issued a public apology to the politician for the comments made on their platform.



"You can say this about a former President but the same person is going about suing people. Such foolishness in this country!!! Pure foolishness!!! It is despite and Fadda Dickson who will apologise!! I hate foolishness!! If I respect you, you respect yourself!!! I don't even want to be part of this stupidly so I'll leave it here like this.



"All of you in government or whatever should not pretend as if you don't know the Kwame A Plus you are dealing with. I love to fight with politicians. Especially those so called powerful ones. Anyone who wants a fight can decide to go get the support of Akufo Addo. E go over all of you. Mo nkwasiasem naa mo de te Ghana ha no!" A Plus's post read.



Ex parte motion targeting six respondents



Wontumi’s suit is an ex parte motion that is targeted at five respondents in addition to Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa (alias Afia Schwarzenegger).



The others are United Television (UTV) Ghana, Felicity Ama Agyeman (Empress Nana Ama McBrown), Kwame Asare Obeng (Kwame A Plus), Dr. Fadda Dickson Narh and Emmanuel Barnes (Mr. Logic).



Background to case



Wontumi is currently in court with Afia Schwar after the socialite proclaimed publicly that she had been in an amorous relationship with the politician.



Last week, UTV hosted Afia Schwar who restated her allegations on the United Showbiz show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.



Two co-panelists, A Plus and Mr. Logic also made pronouncements on Afia’s allegations despite the matter being before the courts. Fada Dickson is joined in the suit by virtue of being the Executive Producer of the programme.











PDO/BOG