‘I won’t advise any man to have multiple women' – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong has advised young men against keeping multiple partners.



According to the NPP flagbearer aspirant, the situation breeds a lot of problems that one doesn’t ever recover from.



Mr. Kennedy Agyapong expressed that it is a daunting task to be caught in such a development, adding that with all the money in the world, one might not be able to adjust.



In a Twitter post, Mr. Agyapong, who has kids with five different women said, “I won't advise any young man to have multiple women only if you knew the problems I go through.”



He reiterated such opinions during a conversation with Bola Ray on Starchat.



“I did it when I was young, looking back, I am advising my kids now not to do such things. Although my joy is in the kids, the problems are a lot. The children are always together so when you buy a business class for one, you have to buy for all," he added.



Kennedy Agyapong, who is currently married to two legitimate wives, recently celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with his first spouse, Aunty Christy.



One can recall that in an earlier interview with CitiTV, the outspoken politician said he has ten other ‘baby mamas’ and his kids totaled 22.



“I have 22 kids … I don’t have one wife, I have two wives, the 10 others I have babies with them,” he said.



He also explained that he had to father a huge number of children because he was against abortion.





Read the post below:





I won't advise any young man to have multiple women only if you knew the problems I go through — Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong (@honkenagy) October 5, 2023

