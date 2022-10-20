I woke up on his grave at the cemetery after a night at a client’s house - Former sex worker

Tabloid News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

34-year-old Charity has disclosed her reason for quitting prostitution after years of working in the sex trade industry.



In an interview on Ghetto Life Story, Charity revealed that a client picked her up to sleep over at his house, but she woke up at the cemetery on the client’s grave.



Charity explained that the client ushered her into his room and left the room, but she slept off before he returned. The next day, Charity felt a tap on her shoulder and woke up to find her client's photo plastered on the grave she lay on.



“He took me to Awudome in his car. It was a room painted white with a blue light and furnished. He gave me the money and told me he was coming. A guard at the graveyard woke me up in the morning, and I saw his picture on the grave I was sleeping on.



It happened three years ago. Thankfully, we didn’t have sex, but I still fell ill for days. I almost died. So I decided to quit prostitution after that incident,” Charity recounted.



According to the former sex worker, she has lost some of her friends in the same line of business. Charity stated that she decided to advise herself after such incidents.



The mother of three told DJ Nyaami that she currently sells footwear to survive. Charity shared a story of how she became a prostitute soon after her mother’s demise.