I wish to keep it simple today - Van Vicker celebrates his 45th birthday

Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker, has marked his birthday by sharing a photoshopped image of himself looking old with grey hair while saying he wishes to keep his big day simple.



According to the actor, sometimes keeping one's birthday simple and modest can mean a lot more.



In a caption that accompanied his post on August 1, 2022, read, “Happy Birthday to me. I turn 45 today. It's by His Grace. I am blessed. I wish to keep it simple today. Simple can be more sometimes, like now. Trivia.



“Which pic is me as of today @45 yrs? The left or the right? Thanks for all the love and support. I am grateful,” he expressed.



This post follows a video he shared of himself and his daughter playing the tortilla challenge game that gives the winner of the rock, paper, and scissors game the chance to slap their opponent.



Van Vicker, who lost to his daughter twice, received a slap from her without hesitation, Van said, “Wow I wasn’t expecting that.”



After losing twice to his first child, Van Vicker also got the chance to win and used that opportunity to return the favour.



Father and daughter couldn’t help themselves as they both laughed hysterically all through the game.





