I wish my mother’s death was an April fool – Gloria Sarfo breaks down again

Popular Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo, has cried out once again on social media over the death of her mother.



It appears the actress has had a hard time dealing with the death of her mother as she has in several instances taken to social media to register her pain.



Gloria, who recently stormed social media to seek solutions on how to heal faster from her grief, has once again shared another post about her late mother on April 1, 2022, which is widely regarded as ‘April fool’s day’.



According to the actress, it is her utmost wish on this day that her mother’s death should be a prank.



Sharing a snippet of her late mother’s one-week celebration, Gloria took to Instagram and wrote:



“Oh how I wish this was "APRIL FOOL”. HOW I WISH, BUT GOD KNOWS BEST I GUESS. Thanks for observing my mother's ONE WEEK with me and my family, I really appreciate you all. The funeral is on the 30th of APRIL, come mourn with me, and let’s give my Angel a befitting burial. Funeral Arrangements will be provided soon.”



Chancing upon Gloria’s post on social media, scores of celebrities have once again rendered their condolences.



News of Gloria Sarfo’s mother’s demise went public on February 11, 2022.



The one-week celebration was observed on February 28, 2022, and the final funeral rites have been scheduled for April 30, 2022.



