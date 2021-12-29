‘I wish I was in Accra’ - Chance the Rapper

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

American rapper and record producer, Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, popularly known as Chance The Rapper, has expressed his desire to be in Ghana during the festive season.



The rapper on December 27, 2021, tweeted “I wish I was in Ghana” when events in Ghana were just booming for organisers, celebrities and fans alike.



It is no surprise the American Rapper wishes to be in Ghana with all the fun-packed activities going on amidst the COVID-19 virus restricting tourists in other countries from fully enjoying the Christmas festivities.



Due to the level of the COVID-19 cases recorded last year, lots of events and shows were cancelled to curb the spread of the virus. Even though the world is still experiencing increasing cases it's in no way taking peoples joys away albeit safety protocols are being observed.



Prominent artistes like Shatta Wale, Medikal, Sarkodie, Samini, Kofi Kinaata, Okyeame Kwame, and other musicians in Ghana have headlined their own shows from December 10, 2021, till date.



Event organisers have also put together events like Afrochella, Wildaland, Around the World Concert and many other events that were and yet are to be headlined by artistes from around Africa especially Nigeria.

Sarkodie has, however, reacted to his tweet, telling him it is never too late to come to Accra and still have quality time.



