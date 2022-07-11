I will work with Chris Brown one day – Mr. Drew declares

Entertainment of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

If you thought Mr. Drew is comfortable with where he is in his career, you probably thought wrong because the ‘Mood” hitmaker is dreaming big.



Mr. Drew hopes to work with American singer and songwriter Chris Brown one day.



The singer and dancer made this aspiration known in a tweet.



According to the tweet, Drew hopes to be on a big stage one day with Chris Brown.



It is not clear if he is looking for a feature from the R&B singer or if he just wants to play at a concert together with Chris Brown.



Mr. Drew says he doesn’t know how his dream will come true but he is certain it will happen God-willing.



