'I will wear the dress throughout the year' – Fan who was pushed off stage by Burna Boy

Entertainment of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: ghpage.com

A fan who was pushed off the stage by Nigerian singer Burna Boy when he tried to reach out to the singer has vowed to wear the shirt he wore that night throughout the year.



According to him, he cherishes the encounter and as a result, will keep the shirt.



The obsessed fan has also stated that he hasn’t changed the shirt he was wearing the day the singer pushed him down the stage, demonstrating his undying admiration for the singer.



He has also pleaded with Burna Boy and Nigerians to assist him because he is also a good singer.



Check out video below:







