'I will suggest you shut up, you look prettier with your mouth closed' – Tonto Dikeh slams Naira Marley

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Popular Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, has strongly criticized singer and music executive, Naira Marley, over his recent statement regarding the death of his former signee, Mohbad.



Recall that Naira Marley finally broke his silence on Mohbad’s death on Friday, days after posting a heartbreak emoji on his Instastory in response to the tragic news.



In his post, he raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death, inquiring about the events leading up to his demise, the ailment he was diagnosed with before receiving an injection, and why an autopsy was not performed after his passing.



This clearly didn’t sit well with Tonto, and she took to her Instastory to criticize him for his questions, even though he had been repeatedly called out by the deceased singer for sending people to allegedly harass and assault him.



Recall that before Mohbad’s death, he had stated that Naira Marley should be held responsible if anything happened to him.



In light of this, Tonto Dikeh lambasted Naira Marley for claiming innocence when he is not complicit in the case. She also scolded him for attempting to deceive her and other Nigerians.



Her words,



“Is Naria Marley playing with us?



What the Fk is that letter you posted? Who are you asking questions? Where is Larry sam you sent to frustrate mohbad with cutlazz(and people were thinking it’s cane…Look well)… I will suggest You better SHUT UP(you look prettier with your mouth closed anyway) and keep dancing on Snapchat while we seek justice..



The last thing you will want to do is TAKE (US) MOHBAD’s FANs FOR A FOOL”



