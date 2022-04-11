I will send you to jail - Williams Uchemba to abusers

Entertainment of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Williams Uchemba reacts to Osinachi's death



Gospel artiste dies from alleged domestic violence



Osinachi mourned



Nigerian actor, Williams Uchemba, has vowed to use his earnings to fight domestic abuse



“Thank God I have money. I will make sure I use my last money to send you to jail. If you are going through Domestic abuse/ Violence of any kind LEAVE THE HOUSE FIRST, Na person why day alive day discusses forgiveness,” he said on Instagram on April 10, 2022.



The statement comes on the back of reports that Nigerian gospel musician, Osinachi, died after she was allegedly abused by her husband.



Although there is no concrete evidence to back the claim, the actor in his post was enraged, to say the least. He has advised abusers to change their churches should a pastor send them back home for reporting abuse in their relationships.



“If you are being abused through domestic violence and you take the case to your pastor/imam/leas and he asks you to go back to the house where the abuser is, change the church. Cos that your leader needs therapy too,” he added.



“Because not recognizing that the issue is not from you but the man/woman that is the abuser is a major problem.



“And God help you if someone I know and care about come to me and tells me they have been abused by you whether physically or sexually or of any kind,” he warned.



Meanwhile, Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of the late musician has been arrested by the police over suspected homicide.



Confirming the arrest of Mr Nwachukwu, the Spokesperson for FCT Police, DSP Josephine Adeh, told BBC Pidgin that investigations are underway in the case of suspected domestic abuse.



