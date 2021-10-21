I will regain my sight before I die – William Addo

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Veteran actor William Addo popularly known as Akpatse, has revealed that, he will regain his sight before he dies .



William believes, it will be the last miracle God will ever do on earth.



Speaking with faith he said; “I have faith that I will regain my sight one-day, I may be the last miracle God will make on Earth and I will move from Volta Region and show it to you.



In an interview with Agyemang Prempeh on the “Legends” show on TV XYZ the veteran disclosed that, he strongly believes that he will regain his sight some day.



”Thats the feeling I always have and I strongly believe that I will gain back my sight before I die”, he added.



He continued ”My family, especially my wife always encourages me that I will see again”



Akpatse became blind after going through two glaucoma and cataract surgeries in 2016



He was once a lecturer in charge of acting at the Theatre Arts Department of the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana



He shot to fame through the popular TV drama series, ‘TV Theatre’.



