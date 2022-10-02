I will provide job skills for 75 young people in Fadama by end of 2022 – Baba Sadiq promises

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of the opposition National Democratic Congress Communication team on Entertainment, Arts and Culture, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, popularly known as Baba Sadiq, has promised to identify and assist 75 young people in Fadama to acquire job skills.



His remark comes on the back of an allegation by Hopeson Adorye, a member of the New Patriotic Party, that he (Sadiq) contracted 75 people to boo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the recently held Global Citizen Festival in Accra.



“For the insult and disrespect, before the end of the year, I will find 75 young people from Fadama and Abeka and give them the necessary job skills training,” he promised.



According to the former CEO of 3Music, he would rather channel his energy into positively impacting the lives of young people instead of enabling them to embark on fruitless adventures such as booing at the president.



“If I had a lot more time to gather my people to do anything bad, I will actually channel it into ensuring that they learn a skill or two so that it can be a foundation and in future we can build a skill and job training centre in Fadama” he concluded.



Baba made this promise while sitting in as a pundit on the United Showbiz Show, aired on October 1, 2022.



DQ/WA