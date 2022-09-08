I will pick music over school - Medekillo

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, Contributor

Fast-rising rapper Medekillo known in private life as Felix Kyeremeh Ofosu has disclosed his goal in the music industry, revealing that he prefers music to school.



Despite being a student of the University of Education, Winneba, Medekillo believes that music gives him more fulfillment than schooling.



Medekillo admits that education is important and he will devote time to complete his course but UEW maintains that the excitement that comes with doing music is unmatched.



“For me, I prefer to do music because I think education is something our parents want us to do for them, not in essence that education is not good it is good but for me what I prefer is music yeah that’s why I said that”



“It is true education is good but me I nor dey prefer am adey prefer rap over school seriously ”







