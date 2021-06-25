I will only stop singing if my tongue is cut out – Wutah Kobby

Entertainment of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Wutah Kobby says his passion for music is so intense and will only end his musical career if he loses his ability to sing.



According to him, there is nothing like a retirement age for doing music, and will never give up his gift of music.



“There is nothing like a retirement age in music. Until I die, I am not going to stop singing. For someone with the gift, I can only stop singing after my tongue is cut out,” he told Doctar Cann on Happy98.9FM’s Ayekoo After Drive show.



He noted that even if he is not doing music commercially, he will do it to bring joy to the lives of music lovers.



“I love the feeling of joy in the lives of people who listen to my song. The kind of feedback I get from them is much more fulfilling than making money out of my craft," he said.



Wutah Kobby is out with an 18 track studio album titled ‘Abokobi’ (About Kobby).



He features a variety of Ghanaian artistes to deliver this masterpiece.